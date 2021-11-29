Austin Peay State University Volleyball signs Sarah Carnathan for 2021-22

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head volleyball coach Taylor Mott has signed Sarah Carnathan to open the 2021-22 early signing period.

Hailing from Flora, Mississippi, Carnathan has helped lead Jackson Academy to three-straight Midsouth Association Independent Schools (MAIS) Division 1 Volleyball Championships under head coach Melissa Denson.

The Lady Raiders did not drop a set in MAIS competition during their 2021 title run, posting a perfect 14-0 record in district play and the second-most wins in a season in program history with 38. Carnathan has been named to the All-MAIS volleyball team each year at Jackson Academy and has been named an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American selection three times during her prep career.

Carnathan has also found success with her club, Infinity Volleyball Academy under head coach Jenny Hazelwood. IVBA recently placed third in the Gold Open at the AAU Nationals.

A multi-sport athlete, Carnathan was a state track and field champion for Jackson Academy, taking home an individual title with a 5-2 high jump in May. She also holds JA’s school record in the high jump with a 5-5 mark.

“Sarah Carnathan is an athlete,” Mott said. “She plays at a high level, is a hard worker and will be able to contribute right away for us. Sarah has good ball control and plays for a great volleyball club in Infinity Volleyball in Jackson, Mississippi and gets great training from Jenny Hazelwood who is the old volleyball coach at Mississippi.”