City of Clarksville to release Downtown Clarksville Parking App

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville has partnered with ParkMobile, a contactless payment app that will put downtown Clarksville parking information in the palm of the user’s hands.

The free app, set to launch January 3rd, 2022, will provide users the ability to pay for street or garage parking, find open spots based on their location, track how much time their spot has left, and more, all without having to use a meter or kiosk.

“We wanted to find a way to enhance the end-user parking experience here in Downtown Clarksville for visitors and residents alike,” City of Clarksville Parking Manager Michael Palmore said. “By partnering with ParkMobile to provide real-time parking information, we are taking the necessary steps today to prepare for all that the future holds for Downtown Clarksville.”

As part of the plan to roll out contactless pay, First Street and Second Street will be mixed-use, allowing users to pay at the street meter or through ParkMobile. The Cumberland Garages in Downtown Clarksville will also be mixed-use with brand new pay machines being installed soon, along with the option to use ParkMobile.

The ParkMobile platform allows users to pay for street, lot, or garage parking. The platform also boasts the ability to reserve parking ahead of time near garages and stadiums across the country. Currently available in over 450 cities across the country, Clarksville will become a part of the ParkMobile network, allowing visitors and residents to utilize the service locally and during their travels.

The ParkMobile app is available on both the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/parkmobile-find-parking/id365399299

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.sharewire.parkmobilev2&hl=en_US&gl=US

For more information about ParkMobile, go to https://parkmobile.io

For information regarding downtown parking, go to https://bit.ly/3cIby6Y