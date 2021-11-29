Customs House Museum to feature photographer John Guider for Special Documentary Screening of His Riverboat Journey Down the Cumberland

Clarksville, TN – In 1779, John Donelson set out on a river journey that would lead to the founding of Nashville. Photographer John Guider followed 240 years later, capturing contemporary images of Tennessee’s waters in a boat of his own making.

Many of these images are now on exhibit at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center in Guider’s exhibit entitled Journeys.

“My primary purpose for these travels was to create meaningful images of nature from a perspective not often seen. I didn’t want to see the world from the side of the road or on a path that is readily walked,” Guider explains. “I wanted to celebrate the water as the source of all life.”

Along with the collection of photographs documenting his experience, a Midsouth Regional Emmy Award winning NPT documentary was also produced to showcase the riverboat trip, Voyage of Adventure: Retracing Donelson’s Journey. The Museum will host a special screening of the film with a Q&A session featuring John Guider and Jeff Sellers, Director of Education & Community Engagement at the Tennessee State Museum.

Join Guider and Sellers at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center on December 5th, 2021 from 2:00pm-4:00pm for this unique opportunity to interact with an exhibiting artist and experience his work in a thoughtful way.

This event is free with Museum membership or paid admission.

