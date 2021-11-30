13 Tennessee Vols Basketball cruises by Presbyterian at Thompson-Boling Arena, 86-44

Knoxville, TN – Kennedy Chandler tied a program record seven steals in the game as the No. 13/15 Tennessee men’s basketball team downed Presbyterian, 86-44, Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee (5-1) was propelled by 14-of-27 (51.9 percent) shooting from beyond the arc. It was the first time the Vols shot over 50 percent with 20 or more 3-pointers since Nov. 12, 2019 when UT was 12-of-22 (54.5 percent) against Murray State.

The Volunteers showed especially stingy defense as they have all season long. Kennedy Chandler tied a program record with seven steals in the game. He is the seventh Vol to reach the mark and the first since December 22nd, 1998 when Vincent Yarbrough did it against UNC-Greensboro. The freshman standout has 12 steals in his last two games and made 15 in his last three games inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Chandler’s terrific night saw him record 15 points on 7-of-14 (50 percent) from the field. He added seven assists and his fifth block of the season. Victor Bailey Jr. also finished in double figures with 14 points.

He shot strictly threes and hit 4-of-8 (50 percent) from deep, he also knocked down a pair of free throws. Santiago Vescovi finished with 11 points and four assists. His four assists matched the total of forward John Fulkerson.

After the offensive onslaught in the first half, the defenses clamped down to start the second period. In the first nine minutes, the sides only combined for 17 points. Tennessee forced Presbyterian into seven turnovers, four of which were steals. As the offenses shook off their early struggles, Tennessee found itself on another long-scoring run. It ran up a 16-3 margin over 5:12 with six different Vols getting in on the scoring action during that time.

The Vols and Presbyterian traded blows for the first five and a half minutes of the game, but as the defense found its groove, the offense did too. Tennessee rattled off a 15-3 run lasting 4:31, Victor Bailey Jr. knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and sunk two free throws in that four and a half minutes. The Blue Hose countered with an 11-point burst, but a determined Volunteer side would not be deterred. Tennessee held Presbyterian scoreless over the last five minutes and secured 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field.

Making It Rain

Tennessee made 14 threes during the win, including nine in the first half. Six different Vols connected on triples on Tuesday night.



After averaging just 6.6 made 3-pointers per game for the 2020-21 season, the Vols are averaging 10.2 per game through six games this season.

Locking It Down

Tennessee made more threes in the first half (9) on Tuesday than it did during the entirety of 20 games during the 2020-21 season.

On the defensive end, Tennessee’s steals have also seen an uptick this season. The Vols racked up 13 steals against Presbyterian and are averaging 10.5 per game this season, up from last season’s 7.3 per game average.

Stop The Shooter

Presbyterian’s Rayshon Harrison, who entered the game tied for 16th in the nation with 21.3 points per game, was limited to just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting on Tuesday.

Next Up For Tennessee Vols Basketball

The Tennessee men’s basketball team hits the road for a two-game trip. Tennessee faces Colorado in Boulder, CO on Saturday, December 4th at 1:00pm CT on FS1. The Big Orange then venture to the Big Apple where they take on Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden Tuesday, December 7th, at 6:00pm CT. That game will be shown on ESPN.

