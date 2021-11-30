CDC Expands Recommendations for COVID-19 Booster

Written Dr. Rochelle Walensky

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director

Atlanta, GA – Monday, November 29th, 2021, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strengthened its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older.

Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine.

The recent emergence of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19 Coronavirus. Early data from South Africa suggest increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and scientists in the United States and around the world are urgently examining vaccine effectiveness related to this variant. I strongly encourage the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to vaccinate the children and teens in their families as well because strong immunity will likely prevent serious illness. I also want to encourage people to get a COVID-19 Coronavirus test if they are sick. Increased testing will help us identify Omicron quickly.

And finally, to stop the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus we need to follow the prevention strategies we know work.

