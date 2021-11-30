CDC Expands Recommendations for COVID-19 Booster

Written Dr. Rochelle Walensky
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director
Atlanta, GA – Monday, November 29th, 2021, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strengthened its recommendation on booster doses for individuals who are 18 years and older.
Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine.
And finally, to stop the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus we need to follow the prevention strategies we know work.
