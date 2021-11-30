Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce December 2021 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – This holiday season, the Chamber Area Chamber of Commerce encourages members of the community to Live Local and patronize Clarksville area businesses! The Chamber’s Live Local campaign is a way to promote the community and keep dollars local to directly support our community. Search the Chamber’s online directory to find a local business for any product or service.

Wednesday, December 8th, the Chamber will hold a Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) Social from 4:30pm–6:30pm, at Strawberry Alley Ale Works, 103 Strawberry Alley; sponsored by Altra Federal Credit Union. CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to the economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information contact Melinda Shepard at *protected email*

Business After Hours will be held on Thursday, December 16th from 5:00pm–7:00pm at Talley Hall Event Center, 200 Harnett Court. Don’t miss Clarksville’s premier networking event, offered at no cost to Chamber members – make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun! For more information contact Sierra Allison at *protected email* .

The Chamber Area Chamber of Commerce office will be closed on December 24th, December 27th, and December 31st in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.