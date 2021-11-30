60 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Land Between the Lakes Opens Additional Areas to Archery Deer Hunting

Beautiful sunset at Hillman Ferry Campground at Land Between The Lakes, overlooking Kentucky Lake. (Doug Phelps)
Beautiful sunset at Hillman Ferry Campground at Land Between The Lakes, overlooking Kentucky Lake. (Doug Phelps)

Land Between the Lakes - LBLLand Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Three campgrounds typically marked as “No Hunting” will open to archery deer hunting in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area (LBL).

Hillman Ferry Campground and Energy Lake Campground will be open to archery hunting from December 1st through January 17th, 2022.

Piney Campground will be open to archery hunting from December 6th through January 2nd. This will open up more acreage providing hunters additional opportunities to hunt deer while helping to reduce extra deer numbers around public use areas. Archery hunters are encouraged to take antlerless deer in these areas.
 

“Hunting is an important component of our wildlife management program here at LBL. Opening these campgrounds to archery deer hunting is of mutual benefit- it helps us manage our deer populations and provides more access to hunters,” said John Westbrook, an environmental stewardship staff officer with the USDA Forest Service.
 
Archery deer hunters may hunt within campground boundaries and away from campsites in the three identified campgrounds only. Maintenance staff will continue working throughout the winter at facilities. Hunters are advised to use extra caution when hunting in these areas.
 
Hunting is not permitted within 150 yards of any road, facility, building, occupied area, or within 200 yards of any wildlife refuges. Hunters age 16 and older must possess all state-required licenses and permits for the state being hunted. LBL Hunter Use Permits can be purchased online 24/7 under Reservations and Permits, or year-round at Golden Pond Visitor Center and Wranglers Campground.
 
Year-round camping opportunities are available at Wranglers and self-service campgrounds. Camping is also permitted in basic and dispersed camping areas with the purchase of a basic/dispersed camping permit.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
