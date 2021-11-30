Land Between the Lakes Opens Additional Areas to Archery Deer Hunting

Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Three campgrounds typically marked as “No Hunting” will open to archery deer hunting in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area (LBL).

Hillman Ferry Campground and Energy Lake Campground will be open to archery hunting from December 1st through January 17th, 2022.

Piney Campground will be open to archery hunting from December 6th through January 2nd. This will open up more acreage providing hunters additional opportunities to hunt deer while helping to reduce extra deer numbers around public use areas. Archery hunters are encouraged to take antlerless deer in these areas.



