11 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball beat Tennessee Tech at Thompson-Boling Arena, 76-48

Knoxville, TN – Rolling to its second consecutive win of 25 points or more, the No. 11/10 Tennessee women’s basketball team defeated Tennessee Tech, 76-48, Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee (7-0) has now won nine consecutive games at Thompson-Boling Arena. That is its longest streak of the Kellie Harper era and longest since it rattled off 11-straight from February 19th, 2017 to January 7th, 2018. The Lady Vols have also matched their longest win streak of the Harper era with the blemish-free start.

Tamari Key finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds, her fourth double-double of the season. Alexus Dye led all scorers with 20 points on 10-of-15 shooting (66.7 percent), it was her best scoring output at Tennessee, she also grabbed nine rebounds. Tess Darby was red hot from deep, scoring 12 points of 4-of-6 (66.7 percent) from 3-point-land. Freshman Brooklynn Miles grabbed a career-best five rebounds and four assists

The UT Lady Vols have now registered at least one double-double in each game this season. The team pulled down 53 boards, the fourth consecutive game with 50+. Winning by a margin of 28, the Lady Vols picked up their largest point differential all season and their second consecutive game-winning by 25+.

Tennessee and Tennessee Tech battled through the first quarter. Tess Darby drained a three from the corner to take an 18-17 lead going into the quarter break. The Lady Vols outrebounded the Golden Eagles 14-8, but both sides were stout defensively. Tennessee shot 8-of-21 (38.1 percent) while TTU was 6-of-16 (37.5 percent)

The offense came alive in the second quarter for UT as the Lady Vols started 6-of-6 with a 3-pointer, starting the first four minutes on a 12-2 run. Alexus Dye was automatic from the midrange, sinking 3-of-4 tries from the elbow. She led the scoring in the period with eight points as Tennessee outscored the Golden Eagles, 20-13, and entered the half with a 38-30 advantage.

UT came out of the locker room strong, taking the third period 18-5. After TTU’s Kesha Brady made a layup 24 seconds into the quarter, Tennessee did not allow another field goal on 13 Golden Eagle shots. Tess Darby led all scorers in the quarter with six points, both coming by way of the three. She swished both of her tries. The five points allowed tied for the eighth fewest the Lady Vols have allowed in a quarter in program history.

In the fourth, Kaiya Wynn and Keyen Green helped the Lady Vols close out the contest, each tallying six points. Tennessee pulled down 13 rebounds in the period and had four assists while only surrendering one turnover. The defense forced five turnovers and swatted away three Golden Eagle shots, courtesy of Emily Saunders, Karoline Striplin, and Jordan Horston.

Next Up For Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball

The undefeated Tennessee women’s basketball team looks to keep their winning ways going as they take to the road for a battle with ACC foe Virginia Tech. The sides will square off Sunday, December 5th, at 2:00pm. at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, VA. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.

Box Score

Tennessee Tech 46, Tennessee 74

1 2 3 4 Total Tennessee Tech 17 13 5 11 46 Tennessee 18 20 18 18 74

Tennessee Tech Stats

Uni Name P Pts FG 3P FT Reb Ast Stl Blk PF TO Min 20 K. BRADY G 4 1-6 0-3 2-4 0 1 0 0 0 1 22 24 J. GUINN G 6 2-4 0-0 2-2 3 3 4 1 2 1 32 3 M. CLARK G * 2 1-6 0-1 0-0 1 1 0 0 2 1 23 33 M. COLEMAN F 8 3-8 2-5 0-0 4 1 3 2 2 2 30 5 A. JONES G 12 5-8 1-3 1-3 4 0 3 0 2 2 27 11 M. OWENS G * 7 2-9 1-4 2-2 5 2 1 1 0 0 17 13 A. HALL G * 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 22 P. CARTER G * 0 0-6 0-4 0-0 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 4 A. WALKER F * 9 3-9 1-4 2-4 3 0 0 0 2 2 19 48 17-57 5-24 9-15 27 12 11 4 10 15 29.8 20.8 60.0

Tennessee Stats

Uni Name P Pts FG 3P FT Reb Ast Stl Blk PF TO Min 2 A. DYE F 20 10-15 0-0 0-0 9 0 0 0 0 1 23 20 T. KEY C 11 5-8 0-0 1-2 11 3 1 4 1 0 25 21 T. DARBY G 12 4-6 4-6 0-0 1 2 0 2 1 2 27 25 J. HORSTON G 9 4-11 0-1 1-3 5 6 1 1 1 5 21 4 J. WALKER G 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 3 5 1 0 0 1 19 0 B. MILES G * 2 1-6 0-2 0-0 5 4 0 0 1 2 18 1 S. PUCKETT F 5 2-6 1-3 0-0 2 1 0 0 0 1 19 10 J. RENNIE G * 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 2 0 5 11 K. STRIPLIN F * 6 3-4 0-0 0-0 5 0 0 1 1 1 9 13 K. GREEN F 5 2-4 0-0 1-2 3 0 0 1 2 2 11 31 E. SAUNDERS C * 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 2 0 0 1 1 1 8 5 K. WYNN G * 6 3-6 0-1 0-0 1 0 1 0 1 0 13 76 34-71 5-15 3-7 53 21 4 10 11 16 47.9 33.3 42.9

