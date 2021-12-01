61.5 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Beach Volleyball signs Tristin Smith
Sports

Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball signs Tristin Smith

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball adds Tristin Smith during 2021-22 early signing period. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head beach volleyball coach Taylor Mott opened the 2021-22 early signing period with the addition of Tristin Smith, a beach volleyball standout at Sandra Day O’Connor High School.

A Phoenix, Arizona native, Smith helped lead Sandra Day O’Connor’s beach volleyball team to a runner-up finish in the Arizona Division I beach volleyball state championship.

“I think Tristin has a lot of beach knowledge and will be a great addition to our beach volleyball program,” said beach volleyball associate head coach Travis LeBlanc. “Tristin is a hard worker and plays at a high level on the sand, she will be able to help us compete for championships immediately.”

While playing for Stealth Beach Volleyball, Smith won The Sand Club Junior Beach Series Girls 16 & Under Advanced event on January 16th, 2021. Smith also picked up runner-up finishes at AVP America 3 STAR! Girls 18 & Under Advanced event and the AVPA Friday Night Bid Tourney – Girls 16U event.

The 5-11 Smith was also a middle blocker and outside hitter for the Eagles during her prep career. Smith is the daughter of Farrah and Jud Smith, she has two siblings, Lola and Riley, and plans to major in biology.

Previous articleCDC reports First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 Omicron variant detected in the United States
Next articleBlood Assurance reports Type-O Blood Supply nearly Depleted
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online