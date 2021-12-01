City of Clarksville announces Free Downtown Parking every Friday in December

Clarksville, TN – Throughout the month of December, the City of Clarksville will waive all downtown parking fees every Friday for metered and City-managed garage parking to promote shopping local during the holiday season.

“Supporting local businesses is a core belief that I mention every opportunity I get,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “During the holiday season, our local artisans, boutiques, shops, and other businesses need our support, so we created the ‘Local Business Fridays’ to do just that. Stop by your favorite downtown shops to do your holiday shopping and grab a bite to eat, all while leaving your worries of your meter expiring behind.”

Regularly enforced parking hours for downtown will remain unchanged, with the exception of the “Local Business Fridays” promotion throughout the month of December.

Enforced parking hours for December are as follows:

8:00am-5:00pm on Weekdays (excluding Friday): free parking after 5:00pm.

Friday- Sunday: all-day free parking.

Vehicles parked in restricted spaces or in an unauthorized manner will still be subject to ticketing during the Local Business Fridays promotion.

For information regarding downtown parking, go to https://bit.ly/3cIby6Y