City of Clarksville announces Free Downtown Parking every Friday in December

Clarksville, TN – Throughout the month of December, the City of Clarksville will waive all downtown parking fees every Friday for metered and City-managed garage parking to promote shopping local during the holiday season.
Regularly enforced parking hours for downtown will remain unchanged, with the exception of the “Local Business Fridays” promotion throughout the month of December.
Enforced parking hours for December are as follows:
- 8:00am-5:00pm on Weekdays (excluding Friday): free parking after 5:00pm.
- Friday- Sunday: all-day free parking.
Vehicles parked in restricted spaces or in an unauthorized manner will still be subject to ticketing during the Local Business Fridays promotion.
For information regarding downtown parking, go to https://bit.ly/3cIby6Y