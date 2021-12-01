Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for December 1st, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 1st, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Bella is a very cute, young Pit Bull Terrier. She would make a fun addition to any family. Her vaccinations are up to date and because she is spayed she can go home the same day!! Bella is looking for her forever family. For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Puma is a young male Domestic white and grey short-haired kitty. Puma has very pretty, distinct, almost mask-like face markings which make him stand out. He is up to date on vaccinations and is litter trained. Puma is looking for a family who will shower him with love and affection.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Cheeze It is a beautiful short-haired ginger tabby approximately one year old. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is very cuddlesome, and has gotten along well with other cats. This sweet boy was brought to the rescue by some very kind people after his owner passed away and he escaped from the apartment and was then found wandering and alone. Thankfully, with love and great care Cheeze It is doing so well and is ready for his new home.

He is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Isabella is a charming 7-year-old female cat looking for a new home due to the unfortunate passing of her owner. Isabella is a very loving kitty. She is spayed, up to date on vaccinations, dewormed, on flea and tick prevention, and tested negative for feline leukemia. She will make a wonderful companion.

You can find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Traveler is looking for his forever family! Might that be you? He is a 4-year-old Hound mix. He is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and heartworm negative. He would love to find an active family to take him on outdoor adventures and maybe get him involved with agility or barn hunts! With that Hound mix he would do very well. He is a very sweet boy and knows some basic commands. Come out for a meet and greet with Traveler.

Find Traveler through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ralph is a very handsome 3-year-old American Bulldogge mix with the sweetest personality. Fully vetted, current on shots, house trained, microchipped, crate trained, neutered, and happily Heartworm negative!! Look up the word velcro and that describes Ralph’s personality. He loves being with his people wherever you are going, and helping you with whatever you are doing! He is great with kids, and loves outdoor activities. Come out for a fun meet and greet with Ralph!

This handsome guy can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Colt is a stunning Brindle 1-year-old American Pit Bull looking for his new home. He loves to play and run, loves kids and other dogs but needs a cat-free home. He knows his name and comes when called, knows to sit, shake, loves car rides, walks, and is house trained. His vaccinations are current. He is a big cuddler and loves his people.

You can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Introducing Kibbles!! Kibbles is our “Man Of Mystery”! This beautiful male Rottweiler mix was a stray, out there on his own until a kind soul rescued him and brought him to Lisa at the Farm. They have been working tirelessly and doing a fantastic job unraveling a bit of Kibbles history and making sure he is healthy, up to date on vaccinations and will be neutered. He is being evaluated for his tolerance with other pets and of course, children. Lisa and her team are working to ensure Kibbles will find his forever family.

If you are interested in this handsome, sweet guy and want more information on Kibbles or any of the other pups coming up for adoption, please reach out to Lisa or Viktoria at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592