Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Clarksville Police Department reports Gateway Credit Union Robbery

News Staff
Clarksville Police photo of the Gateway Credit Union Robbery suspect.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a robbery that occurred at approximately 3:00pm today, Wednesday, December 1st at Gateway Credit Union located at 100 Otis Smith Drive.

A black male wearing a black beanie, a black neck gaiter, and a red flannel shirt entered the Gateway Credit Union holding a handgun in his hand. The suspect confronted the clerks and an undisclosed amount of money was taken from the drawers.

The suspect ran away on foot and there is no vehicle description at this time. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6′ tall and unable to open one of his eyes fully.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Neagos, 931.648.0656, ext. 5537.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

