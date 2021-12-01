Fort Campbell to hold Annual Tree Lighting, Holiday Wonderland

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell will host its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Friday, December 3rd at 5:00pm in front of the U.S. Army Garrison – Fort Campbell Headquarters, T-39 Indiana Avenue.

This is the first year the tree lighting will take place in front of the Staff Sgt. Clifford C. Sims building, home to the Garrison Headquarters. The tree lighting will be live-streamed on the U.S. Army Fort Campbell Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fortcampbell/live

In addition to the tree lighting, the Fort Campbell Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Program will host the Holiday Wonderland, including pictures with Santa Claus starting at 5:30pm, at the R.F. Sink Memorial Library, 38 Screaming Eagle Boulevard, across the street from the tree lighting.

Traffic barriers will be in place on Screaming Eagle Boulevard and Normandy Boulevard restricting vehicle traffic around T-39 and the library the day of the event.

Attendees are asked to follow COVID-19 safety precautions and to maintain social distancing when possible.