55 F
Clarksville
Thursday, December 2, 2021
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Sycamore Drive Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment Suspects Arrested
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Sycamore Drive Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment Suspects Arrested

News Staff
By News Staff
(L to R) Tristen Deschapell and Reagan Roberts.
(L to R) Tristen Deschapell and Reagan Roberts.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department detectives with District 2 Criminal Investigations were able to identify the suspects from the aggravated assault/reckless endangerment that occurred on November 23rd on Sycamore Drive.

The investigation led to 26-year-old Tristen Deschapell (white/male) and 23-year-old Reagan Roberts (white/female).


On November 30th, Clarksville Police detectives assisted by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested both individuals.

This is an ongoing investigation and pending prosecution, no other information is available for release at this time.

Previous articleTSSAA announces BlueCross Bowl Football Championships begin Thursday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online