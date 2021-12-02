Clarksville Police Department reports Sycamore Drive Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment Suspects Arrested

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department detectives with District 2 Criminal Investigations were able to identify the suspects from the aggravated assault/reckless endangerment that occurred on November 23rd on Sycamore Drive.

The investigation led to 26-year-old Tristen Deschapell (white/male) and 23-year-old Reagan Roberts (white/female).

On November 30th, Clarksville Police detectives assisted by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested both individuals.

This is an ongoing investigation and pending prosecution, no other information is available for release at this time.