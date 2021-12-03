Marsha Blackburn, Thom Tillis, Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Prevent Settlement Payments for Illegal Immigrants

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and 27 Senate colleagues in introducing legislation to prevent payments for legal settlements for illegal immigration.

Under the Protect American Taxpayer Dollars from Illegal Immigration Act, no federal funds, including money from the Judgment Fund, could be spent to enrich illegal immigrants at the expense of hardworking American taxpayers.

Despite the crisis consuming our southern border, President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) wants to give out payments of $450,000 per person to illegal immigrants who broke our laws, came here illegally, and put their children’s lives at risk. If successful, President Joe Biden’s DOJ could pay out hundreds of millions of dollars to illegal immigrants at the same time that hardworking American taxpayers are struggling under Democrat’s reckless tax and spend policies.

“President Biden’s border crisis has turned every town into a border town and every state into a border state,” said Senator Blackburn. “The $450,000 payments considered by the administration will only incentivize even more illegal immigrants to cross the border. When Americans are already struggling to make ends meet, it is unthinkable that the White House is prioritizing policies to give our hard-earned tax dollars to illegal immigrants.”

“Our southern border is a disaster, and President Biden’s failed policies have continued to fuel this ongoing crisis,” said Senator Tillis. “We are seeing the most illegal immigration this year alone than ever recorded, and now President Biden wants to give illegal immigrants a payout, further rewarding lawlessness and chaos. These $450,000 settlements are an insult to all hardworking Americans who will subsequently be funding these large settlements with their hard-earned tax dollars. I am proud to work with my colleagues to make sure this doesn’t happen.”

“It would be unthinkable to pay damages to a burglar who broke into your home for the ‘psychological trauma’ they endured during the crime,” said Senator Cotton. “And yet the Biden administration wants to reward migrants who illegally entered our country with up to $450,000 each for just that reason. The Biden administration’s promises of citizenship and entitlement programs have already caused the worst border crisis in history—a huge cash reward will make it even worse. This is the height of insanity.”

“We can and should take measures to prevent separation of apprehended migrant families when there is no threat to the health and safety of the child, but the cash settlements the Administration is considering would only further incentivize families to make the dangerous journey and exacerbate the problem along our southern border,” said Senator Cornyn. “This legislation would prevent the Administration from making this mistake.”

“While American families are struggling anxiously just to keep pace with President Biden’s inflation, the President now wants to make millionaires out of people who crossed the border illegally. It’s beyond parody,” said Leader McConnell. “Obviously, this would only exacerbate the Democrats’ border crisis and incentivize the riskiest and most dangerous kinds of illegal immigration.”

Read the full bill text here.

Senators Blackburn and Tillis were joined on this legislation by Senators Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), James Risch (R-Idaho), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Josh Hawley (R- Mo.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Steve Daines (R- Mont.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), and Mitt Romney (R-Utah).