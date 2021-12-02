Planters Bank Presents… “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday

Clarksville, TN -There’s no place like home for the holidays! Join us this weekend for nonstop laughter when Planters Bank Presents… at the Roxy Regional Theatre the hilarious holiday favorite “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” this Sunday, December 5th. 2021 at 2:00pm.

In this sequel to the two Lampoon Vacation flicks, the Griswold family hosts their dysfunctional relatives for the holiday as Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) contends with spontaneously combusting Christmas lights and temperamental trees while anticipating the arrival of his annual bonus.

Rating: PG-13 / Running time: 97 minutes / Release year: 1989 / Director: Jeremiah Chechik / Cast: Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Randy Quaid, Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures.

Tickets are $10.00 (adults) and $5.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions.

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.