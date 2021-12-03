Clarksville Police Department launches Juvenile Engagement Team (J.E.T.) initiative

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) kicked off a new initiative called the Juvenile Engagement Team (JET) on November 23rd, 2021 at the new District Three Precinct to develop better relationships with the local youth, particularly those at an elevated risk for negative actions.

The initiative comes after the City of Clarksville was awarded a grant through the Community Oriented Policing Services Office (COPS) in 2020.

The grant allowed the police department to hire nine additional officers whose sole purpose is to proactively engage the community’s youth and potential victims of juvenile crimes daily.

“The focus of our department, specifically JET’s, is to help our youth make better decisions before they reach a point of no return,” Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell said. “JET is not just about enforcement; it’s about engagement with juveniles, with the hopes of being able to mentor, develop positive relationships, and meaningful interventions.”

The officers selected for this assignment come from a long list of patrol officers already with the CPD and who share a common goal: to invest in the lives of the youth. Should a juvenile offend and enter the judicial system, JET will work with the local juvenile justice program with the hopes to rehabilitate, shape, and change the juvenile’s criminalized behavior.