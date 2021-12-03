59.7 F
Clarksville
Friday, December 3, 2021
Clarksville Police Department reports Vehicle Accident with Injuries on 101st Airborne Parkway at Pea Ridge Road

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries on the 101st Airborne Division Parkway (Westbound) at Pea Ridge Road

The crash occurred at approximately 5:00pm involving two (2) vehicles. One (1) westbound lane is currently shut down, causing major traffic congestion.


One person is being flown to Nashville by life flight, their condition is unknown at this time. Crash Investigators are en route to the scene and officers are asking the public to avoid the area or find alternate routes until the roadway is cleared.

No other information is available at this time.

