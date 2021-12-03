Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests Deputy Matthew Cox for Stalking, Harassment

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, November 29th, 2021, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) received information on possible stalking and harassment incidents involving an employee.

After an initial review of the information, MCSO Deputy Matthew Cox was placed on administrative leave on December 1st, 2021.

On December 3rd, 2021, Cox was taken into custody and charged with domestic-related harassment and stalking. The District Attorney’s Office may seek additional charges of official misconduct. Per Judge’s order, he is eligible to be released without a bond after a 12-hour hold.

Cox began working for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in September 2019 as a School Resource Officer. In November 2020 he transferred to the Warrants Division.

Effective December 3rd, 2021, Cox is no longer employed by the Sheriff’s Office.