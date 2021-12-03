Steak Tacos Recipe with a Heart Healthy Twist

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States—about 655,000 Americans die from heart disease each year, according to the U.S. Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC)—but you can protect yourself 3 ways.

Three Steps To A Healthier Heart

1. Don’t smoke. If you do smoke, quit. Your doctor can help.

2. Get regular exercise. The Surgeon General recommends 2 hours and 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise a week.

3. Eat right. Choose plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables and foods high in fiber and low in saturated fats, trans fat, and cholesterol.

To help, Mazola® Corn Oil has come up with a number of recipes that are delicious and support heart health. The all-purpose cooking oil is a heart-healthy* choice for baking, grilling, sautéing, stir-frying or mixing up a marinade.

Plus, it has a high smoke point of 450° F. All cooking oils have a smoke point that, once exceeded, negatively affects the food’s flavor.

Here’s a heart-healthy* recipe, popular with Latinx cooks, that’s delicious for everyone:

Steak Tacos

1 pound flank or skirt steak, frozen for 30 minutes

4 tablespoons (1/4 cup) Mazola® Corn Oil, divided

3 tablespoons tamari or reduced-sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

3 cloves garlic, finely minced

2 teaspoons chili powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon dried Mexican oregano

8 taco-sized flour tortillas heated on skillet lightly coated with Mazola® Corn Oil until lightly charred.

Toppings:

Cotija cheese

Chopped cilantro

Pickled jalapeno

Lime wedges

In a large bowl, combine soy sauce, lime juice, 2 tablespoons Mazola® Corn Oil, minced garlic, chili powder, cumin, and oregano.

Remove steak from the freezer and slice thinly across the grain. Place in a bowl with marinade. Stir to cover. Marinate 45 minutes to 2 hours.

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add steak to hot oil. Sear on both sides for about 1 minute. Immediately reduce heat to medium-high. Add reserved marinade.

Cook, stirring often until the marinade has reduced to half, about 3-4 minutes. Divide steak among warmed tortillas. Top with a sprinkling of chopped cilantro, crumbles of cotija cheese, and pickled jalapeño. Serve immediately with lime wedges.

Learn More

For further healthful eating facts, tips and recipes, visit www.Mazola.com.

*Very limited and preliminary scientific evidence suggests that eating about 1 tbsp (16 grams) of corn oil daily may reduce the risk of heart disease due to the unsaturated fat content in corn oil. FDA concludes there is little scientific evidence supporting this claim. To achieve this possible benefit, corn oil is to replace a similar amount of saturated fat and not increase the total number of calories you eat in a day.