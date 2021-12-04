Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees approves new APSU Mission, Vision, Values during Winter Meeting

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, December 3rd, 2021, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees unanimously voted to adopt the University’s new mission, vision, and values statements.

The vote came after months of work by Austin Peay State University’s strategic planning committee, which sought student, employee, and community input as part of the process.

“These statements will ground our understanding of who we are, where we’re going, and how we’ll get there,” APSU President Mike Licari said.

The Mew Statements are listed below.

Mission: Austin Peay State University is a mission-driven, community-minded institution that provides transformational experiences through innovative, creative, and scholarly activities. We welcome and inspire an inclusive community of learners to make a positive impact regionally and globally.

Austin Peay State University is a mission-driven, community-minded institution that provides transformational experiences through innovative, creative, and scholarly activities. We welcome and inspire an inclusive community of learners to make a positive impact regionally and globally. Vision: We will be the region’s university of choice for those seeking to improve their lives. We will achieve this vision through student-centered teaching and unique developmental opportunities with a focus on innovative research and public service.

We will be the region’s university of choice for those seeking to improve their lives. We will achieve this vision through student-centered teaching and unique developmental opportunities with a focus on innovative research and public service. Values: We are a collaborative community that values personal growth and lifelong engagement through the promotion of integrity and academic excellence. We will achieve:

This spring, the committee – chaired by Dannelle Whiteside, vice president for legal affairs and organizational strategy, and Dr. Emily Lean, professor of business, with assistance from research analyst Dr. Kathrine Bailey – will work at aligning the University’s strategic plan with the revised mission and vision. The updated strategic plan will be presented for the board’s approval during the summer meeting in June 2022.

New Bachelor of Science in National Security Studies

On Friday, the board also unanimously approved moving forward with a new Bachelor of Science in National Security Studies.

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) approved the new program last month, and after one more state approval, the APSU College of Behavioral and Health Sciences will begin offering the degree this fall.

“This program, which can be completed both online and on ground, will be the very first of its kind in the state of Tennessee, in alliance with our new Institute for National Security and Military Studies,” Dr. Maria Cronley, APSU provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said.

The Institute will oversee three areas of focus:

Educational programs (both credit and noncredit).

Military outreach activities.

Interdisciplinary research on national security, intelligence and military life.

“That (degree) program will really provide the academic underpinning for the work of the institute, and I’m very pleased that it is finally happening,” Licari said.

Football Locker Room Project

The board, following a recommendation from its business and finance committee, also approved a privately-funded Football Locker Room Project.

“The football locker room is outdated and showing significant wear,” Marc Brunner, APSU director of capital planning, design and construction, said. “There are too few lockers available for our student-athletes. Several lockers are broken and beyond repair; and the flooring is no longer serviceable. In today’s recruiting world, it is imperative that we upgrade facilities in order to continue to attract and retain quality coaches and student-athletes to APSU.”

The project will include new lockers and flooring, along with electrical and cosmetic updates. The $750,000 project will be funded by private gifts.

Brunner said they will submit this project to THEC this April.

For more information on APSU’s Board of Trustees, visit www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees.