Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball takes on Milligan at the Dunn Center

Austin Peay (3-3 | 0-0 OVC) vs. Milligan (0-8 | 0-7 AAC)

Sunday, December 5th, 2021 | 2:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a season-long five-game road swing, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team returns home on Sunday, December 5th, 2021 for a match-up with Milligan inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

Tip-off is set for 2:00pm.

Series History

Series Record vs. Milligan: Austin Peay leads 18-6

Last Meeting: February 21st, 1991 in Clarksville, Tennessee, Austin Peay 122, Milligan 96

Watch Live

ESPN+ (Barry Gresham – PBP, Bob Belvin – Color)

About The APSU Governors

Austin Peay State University enters Sunday’s contest with an overall record of 3-3 and is coming off a 68-51 loss at TCU on Monday. The APSU Govs are averaging 68.0 points per game and shooting 43.2 percent from the field with four players averaging double figures.

APSU is led by redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell at 13.7 points per game.

Home Sweet Home

Sunday’s contest will be the first home game for Austin Peay State University since the season opener back on November 9th against UT Southern. The Govs are 1-0 inside the Winfield Dunn Center this season and have won double-digit home games in three of the last four seasons.

Winning Ways

The Govs have won the last four contests against Milligan, winning by an average of 32.3 points. It will be the first meeting between the two programs since 1991. Against opponents from the Appalachian Athletic Conference, the Govs are 69-21 all-time.

In Rare Company

Redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell is one of four players in the NCAA to be shooting over 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from long distance, and 80 percent from the free-throw line.

The Concord, NC, native has registered five straight double-digit performances.

Three For the Peay

Austin Peay State University has recorded double-digit three-pointers in three of the last four games. APSU ranks second in the OVC at 8.8 threes made per game.

Protect The Ball

Austin Peay State University is one of just five teams in the OVC to have a positive turnover margin. The Govs are +0.17 in turnover margin this season, ranking fifth in the conference.

Hometown Guy Getting Buckets

Redshirt senior and Clarksville native Tariq Silver is third on the team at 13.3 points per game. Silver is also shooting 40.0 percent from the field and ranks second in the OVC at 2.7 three’s per game.

Silver has scored in double figures in four of the APSU Gov’s first six games.

Need An Assist

Junior Carlos Paez is just 28 assists away from cracking the top 10 in career assists at Austin Peay. Paez has 249 career assists and leads the Govs this season with 21.

Paez ranks eighth in the OVC at 3.5 assists per game.

Force On The Glass

Redshirt freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett has been dominant on the glass, leading the OVC at 3.7 offensive rebounds per game.

The freshman center leads the Govs and ranks second in the conference at 9.2 rebounds per game.

Tickets

Season tickets for the 2021-22 campaign are on sale now. Please visit letsgopeay.com/buytickets or contact the APSU Govs Ticket Office at 931,221,PEAY (7329) for more information.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Sunday’s contest, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team hits the road once again, traveling to the Sunshine State for match-ups against North Florida (December 11th) and South Florida (December 14th). APSU then takes on in-state foe Vanderbilt (December 18th) before returning to Dunn Center for a pivotal match-up against Western Kentucky on December 22nd.

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com.