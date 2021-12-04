TWRA reports CWD-Positive Deer found in Weakley County

Nashville, TN – the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reports a deer harvested in Weakley County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). The CWD-positive deer changes Weakley County from being a high-risk CWD county to a CWD-positive county.

Deer carcass exportation and wildlife feeding restrictions have been in effect since the county became high-risk due to the proximity of a positive deer in Henry County and remain in effect.

There are no changes to hunting regulations at this time. The only change for Weakley County will be the change from high-risk to positive. The location of this positive does not affect the CWD status of any other counties.

For more information on rules and regulations visit www/CWDinTN.com

“Hunters have a great opportunity to help in the fight against CWD by continuing to hunt and have their harvest tested. Through our Replacement Buck program, positive deer do not count against your bag limit, and through the Fight CWD Incentive program, hunters will receive a voucher to cover meat processing fees for their next deer harvest,” said Stephanie Durno-Karns, assistant chief, game species program.

The positive deer was harvested between Dresden and the Henry County line. Weakley County had been classified as a high- risk county since early September when a deer was confirmed CWD-positive in Henry County near the border of Henry and Weakley counties.