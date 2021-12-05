Why All Students Need to Take an Aptitude Test

American Fork, UT – A question many teens are often asked is, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

While becoming a YouTube star or a rock star may be the “official” answer, most people end up pursuing careers they are familiar with through family, friends, or day-to-day exposure—in many cases because they don’t know what other options they have.

It’s been proven that when students’ educations align with their aptitudes or abilities, graduation rates increase. When using their natural talents at work, people tend to be more successful and more satisfied in their careers.

One of the best ways for individuals to determine their natural abilities and what they will excel in is by taking an aptitude assessment

What Is an Aptitude Assessment?

Unlike a personality test that might tell a student that they are an extrovert and should be in sales, aptitude tests use a series of behavioral assessments designed to identify natural talents. In their simplest form, aptitude tests look at what you like and what you do well inherently and use science to accurately hone in on true abilities.

Things that are easy for some people can prove challenging to others. For example, some people are naturally excellent at handling numbers, others have impressive spatial awareness. Tests, such as YouScience Discovery, assess these areas and many more in a series of time-based exercises.

In the case of YouScience Discovery, at the end of the aptitude assessment, each person is shown all of the potential career opportunities that are ideal for their specific talents, including careers potentially never previously considered.

Why Aptitude Tests Have a Lasting Effect

New Opportunities

When academic and career guidance decisions are based solely on students’ reported interests, important pieces of the puzzle are missed. According to the research from The University of Missouri, interests are influenced by perceived “societal norms” that limit the scope of students’ career exploration.

Aptitude tests uncover what students do well naturally and how they solve problems. Performance measures of aptitudes go beyond what students see around them and help expand their vision of college and career opportunities and possibilities.

Level Playing Field

Aptitude tests cut through social noise and biases. By empowering students with the knowledge of their unique capabilities, these exams help close the exposure gap and prepare students for career fields they may not have otherwise thought of or even known about. Each person has natural abilities; when these talents are identified, students often feel that they have more of a focus and a purpose.

Preventing Wasted College Credits

A college education is highly valuable, but too often students enter with one major and graduate with another. In fact, up to 80% of college students change their majors at least once before graduating. Not only can this cause a headache, but it can also be a costly mistake. Taking an aptitude test before attending college can help get students on a college or career track that lasts. Getting affirmation that an area of study makes sense for a successful career can prevent wasted credits and years studying the “wrong” material.

Backed by research, aptitude tests provide insights into the “science of each person,” helping individuals uncover and discover new purpose and intent. “What do you want to be when you grow up?” can now be answered with a sense of confidence and, importantly, can provide students with the positive reinforcement needed to pursue careers in high-demand industries where they can succeed beyond their imagination.