Eat Frozen Strawberries Year-Round to Naturally Boost Your Immunity

As greater importance is placed on building strong immune systems these days, nutrients such as vitamin C are gaining in popularity. According to the Office of Dietary Supplements, fruits and vegetables are the best sources of vitamin C. Getting your vitamin C from food helps the body absorb the vitamin better and minimizes any risk of toxicity.

A serving of 8 large strawberries has a full day’s worth of vitamin C, about the same as a large navel orange.

Strawberries’ vitamin C may work in synergy with their fiber, flavonoids, and other compounds to promote health beyond the immune system. In June 2020, six different universities presented research on the potential health benefits of strawberries at a top nutrition conference.

Some of the findings included strawberries’ potential to lower cholesterol, fasting blood glucose, insulin resistance, and Alzheimer’s dementia risk. Changes to the gut microbiome were also found after people ate strawberries, which may have positive effects on intestine, colon and heart health.

Recent surveys showed that people associated these heart-shaped berries with feelings of joy and memories of summer, yet strawberries can be enjoyed throughout the year. Fresh California strawberries are hand-picked year-round and frozen strawberries can be found in most grocers’ freezers in winter, spring, summer, and fall.

Frozen Strawberries Just as Nutritious as Fresh

Frozen strawberries provide the same nutritional benefits as fresh ones. They’re harvested at their peak nutrition and frozen immediately. Science shows no significant differences in vitamins, minerals, fiber, or antioxidants between fresh and frozen strawberries. People can feel good about having affordable, nutritious frozen strawberries with a longer shelf-life all year long.

When peak season ends, freezing strawberries can be a great option. It’s easy to do. Simply rinse strawberries under cool, running water and gently pat dry. After removing the stems, place strawberries on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and freeze for 24 hours.

Then transfer the strawberries to a plastic freezer bag. Strawberries can stay in the freezer for several months. Frozen strawberries maintain their sweetness and are versatile enough to be used in recipes ranging from smoothies to ice cream, baked goods to breakfasts.

Here’s a nutritious recipe using frozen strawberries in waffles:

Strawberry Oat Waffles

Time: 15 minutes

Yield: 6 mini/3 regular waffles

1cup oat flour

1/2cup plant-based milk

3Tbsp oil

1egg

1tsp vanilla extract

1tsp baking powder

1/2cup chopped frozen California strawberries

Cooking spray

Optional Toppings: maple syrup, fresh California strawberries

Directions

Preheat a waffle maker. Whisk together flour, milk, oil, egg, vanilla, and baking powder until smooth. Gently fold strawberries into the mixture.

Grease the waffle iron with cooking spray and pour in 1/2 cup batter. Cook until golden brown on both sides for about 2-3 minutes.

Repeat until all batter is cooked.

Optional: Serve fresh with maple syrup and fresh strawberries.

The nutrition for this recipe is available at www.CaliforniaStrawberries.com/strawberry-oat-waffles.