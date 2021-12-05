56.3 F
TWRA 2021-22 Winter Trout Stocking Program has begun

TWRA’s winter trout stocking program.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has begun its 2021-22 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release approximately 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March.

The program provides numerous close-to-home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

There are more than 40 locations for this year’s winter trout stocking program and the full list of locations and stocking dates can be found on TWRA’s website, www.tn.gov/twra.html

TWRA Trout Program Coordinator Brandon Simcox explains that numerous ponds, streams, and small lakes across the state are stocked with rainbow trout during the winter months when water temperatures are cold. 

“The winter program provides family-friendly trout angling opportunities that are close to home during the winter months, particularly in areas where there are few or no other trout fisheries,” Simcox said. “TWRA is excited to bring these opportunities to the people across the state of Tennessee.”

Many of these locations are in urban-areas and include walking trails, playgrounds, and pavilions making them the perfect place to take the family or first-time angler. It also makes a great place for anglers wanting to catch some tasty trout.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit. Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change. Updates can be found on TWRA’s website. For areas not listed in this program, see the 2022 stocking schedule and tailwater schedule on the website.

2021-22 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Schedule

DECEMBER 2021

DATE

DAY

LOCATION

TOWN

COUNTY

12/3/2021

Friday

 Lake Graham

Jackson

Madison

12/7/2021

Tuesday

 Cameron Brown Lake

Germantown

Shelby

12/7/2021

Tuesday

 Edmund-Orgill Park

Millington

Shelby

12/7/2021

Tuesday

 Shelby Farms

Memphis

Shelby

12/8/2021

Wednesday

 McKenzie City Park

McKenzie

Carroll

12/8/2021

Wednesday

 Milan City Pond

Milan

Gibson

12/8/2021

Wednesday

 Paris City Park

Paris

Henry

12/8/2021

Wednesday

 Union City Reelfoot Packing Site

Union City

Obion

12/8/2021

Wednesday

 Martin City Pond

Martin

Weakley

12/9/2021

Thursday

 Davies Plantation

Bartlett

Shelby

12/9/2021

Thursday

 Yale Road Park

Bartlett

Shelby

12/9/2021

Thursday

 Johnson Park Lake

Collierville

Shelby

12/9/2021

Thursday

 Valentine Park

Munford

Tipton

12/14/2021

Tuesday

 Beech Lake

Lexington

Henderson

12/1/2021

Wednesday

 West Fork Stones River – Manson Pike Trailhead

Murfreesboro

Rutherford

12/2/2021

Thursday

 Marrowbone Lake

Joelton

Davidson

12/2/2021

Thursday

 Lafayette City Park

Lafayette

Macon

12/2/2021

Thursday

 Sulphur Fork Creek

Springfield

Robertson

12/3/2021

Friday

 J. Percy Priest Tailwater

Nashville

Davidson

12/3/2021

Friday

 Cedar Hill Park Pond

Madison

Davidson

12/7/2021

Tuesday

 Don Fox Park Community Park

Lebanon

Wilson

12/8/2021

Wednesday

 Stone Bridge Park

Fayetteville

Lincoln

12/8/2021

Wednesday

 Billy Dunlop Park

Clarksville

Montgomery

12/9/2021

Thursday

 L.L. Burns Park

Kingston Springs

Cheatham

12/9/2021

Thursday

 J.D. Buckner Park

Dickson

Dickson

12/10/2021

Friday

 Nice Mill

Smyrna

Rutherford

12/17/2021

Friday

 McCutcheon Creek

Spring Hill

Maury

12/17/2021

Friday

 Harpeth River at Eastern Flank Battle Park

Franklin

Williamson

12/8/2021

Wednesday

 Cane Creek Park

Cookeville

Putnam

12/29/2021

Wednesday

 Lake Junior

Chattanooga

Hamilton

12/29/2021

Wednesday

 Camp Jordan

East Ridge

Hamilton

12/16/2021

Thursday

 Pistol Creek/Greenbelt Lake

Maryville

Blount

12/17/2021

Friday

 Fountain City Lake

Knoxville

Knox

 


 

JANUARY 2022

DATE

DAY

LOCATION

TOWN

COUNTY

1/6/2022

Thursday

 Lake Graham

Jackson

Madison

1/11/2022

Tuesday

 Cameron Brown Lake

Germantown

Shelby

1/11/2022

Tuesday

 Edmund-Orgill Park

Millington

Shelby

1/11/2022

Tuesday

 Shelby Farms

Memphis

Shelby

1/12/2022

Wednesday

 McKenzie City Park

McKenzie

Carroll

1/12/2022

Wednesday

 Milan City Pond

Milan

Gibson

1/12/2022

Wednesday

 Beech Lake

Lexington

Henderson

1/12/2022

Wednesday

 Paris City Park

Paris

Henry

1/12/2022

Wednesday

 Union City Reelfoot Packing Site

Union City

Obion

1/12/2022

Wednesday

 Martin City Pond

Martin

Weakley

1/13/2022

Thursday

 Davies Plantation

Bartlett

Shelby

1/13/2022

Thursday

 Yale Road Park

Bartlett

Shelby

1/13/2022

Thursday

 Johnson Park Lake

Collierville

Shelby

1/13/2022

Thursday

 Valentine Park

Munford

Tipton

1/7/2022

Friday

 Cedar Hill Park Pond

Madison

Davidson

1/7/2022

Friday

 J. Percy Priest Tailwater

Nashville

Davidson

1/13/2022

Thursday

 Big Rock Greenway

Lewisburg

Marshall

1/14/2022

Friday

 Woodland Park Pond

Columbia

Maury

1/14/2022

Friday

 Nice Mill

Smyrna

Rutherford

1/18/2022

Tuesday

 Cowan City Park

Cowan

Franklin

1/20/2022

Thursday

 Shelby Bottoms

Nashville

Davidson

1/21/2022

Friday

 McCutcheon Creek

Spring Hill

Maury

1/21/2022

Friday

 Harpeth River at Eastern Flank Battle Park

Franklin

Williamson

1/26/2022

Wednesday

 Sulphur Fork Creek

Springfield

Robertson

1/27/2022

Thursday

 Lafayette City Park

Lafayette

Macon

1/27/2022

Thursday

 West Fork Stones River – Manson Pike Trailhead

Murfreesboro

Rutherford

1/6/2022

Thursday

 Cumberland Mountain State Park

Crossville

Cumberland

1/6/2022

Thursday

 Athens City Park Pond

Athens

McMinn

1/19/2022

Wednesday

 Cane Creek Park

Cookeville

Putnam

1/5/2022

Wednesday

 Oneida City Park

Oneida

Scott

1/20/2022

Thursday

 Pistol Creek/Greenbelt Lake

Maryville

Blount

1/21/2022

Friday

 Fountain City Lake

Knoxville

Knox
* Remember, your annual Fishing and Trout License expires on February 28th.
* Check the 2022 Trout Stocking Schedule & Tailwater Schedule for other ongoing stockings

 



 

FEBRUARY 2022

DATE

DAY

LOCATION

TOWN

COUNTY
   

No Winter Program Stockings this Month (See 2022 Trout Stocking Schedule)

    

2/3/2022

Thursday

 Stone Bridge Park

Fayetteville

Lincoln

2/3/2022

Thursday

 Billy Dunlop Park

Clarksville

Montgomery

2/4/2022

Friday

 J. Percy Priest Tailwater

Nashville

Davidson

2/4/2022

Friday

 Cedar Hill Park Pond

Madison

Davidson

2/9/2022

Wednesday

 Don Fox Park Community Park

Lebanon

Wilson

2/10/2022

Thursday

 L.L. Burns Park

Kingston Springs

Cheatham

2/10/2022

Thursday

 J.D. Buckner Park

Dickson

Dickson

2/11/2022

Friday

 Nice Mill

Smyrna

Rutherford

2/11/2022

Friday

 Marrowbone Lake

Joelton

Davidson

2/16/2022

Wednesday

 Woodland Park Pond

Columbia

Maury

2/17/2022

Thursday

 Cowan City Park

Cowan

Franklin

2/18/2022

Friday

 McCutcheon Creek

Spring Hill

Maury

2/18/2022

Friday

 Harpeth River at Eastern Flank Battle Park

Franklin

Williamson

2/24/2022

Thursday

 Big Rock Greenway

Lewisburg

Marshall

2/24/2022

Thursday

 Sulphur Fork Creek

Springfield

Robertson

2/25/2022

Friday

 West Fork Stones River – Manson Pike Trailhead

Murfreesboro

Rutherford

2/2/2022

Wednesday

 Lake Junior

Chattanooga

Hamilton

2/2/2022

Wednesday

 Camp Jordan

East Ridge

Hamilton

2/16/2022

Wednesday

 Athens City Park Pond

Athens

McMinn

2/16/2022

Wednesday

 Cumberland Mountain State Park

Crossville

Cumberland

2/10/2022

Thursday

 Pistol Creek/Greenbelt Lake

Maryville

Blount

2/11/2022

Friday

 Fountain City Lake

Knoxville

Knox
* Remember, your annual Fishing and Trout License expires on February 28th.
* Check the 2022 Trout Stocking Schedule & Tailwater Schedule for other ongoing stockings

 


MARCH 2022

DATE

DAY

LOCATION

TOWN

COUNTY
   

No Winter Program Stockings this Month (See 2022 Trout Stocking Schedule)

    

3/4/2022

Friday

 Nice Mill

Smyrna

Rutherford

3/10/2022

Thursday

 Shelby Bottoms

Nashville

Davidson

3/10/2022

Thursday

 Cowan City Park

Cowan

Franklin

3/11/2022

Friday

 McCutcheon Creek

Spring Hill

Maury

3/11/2022

Friday

 Harpeth River at Eastern Flank Battle Park

Franklin

Williamson
   

No Winter Program Stockings This Month (See 2022 Trout Stocking Schedule & Tailwater Schedule)

    
   

No Winter Program Stockings This Month (See 2022 Trout Stocking Schedule & Tailwater Schedule)

    
