TWRA 2021-22 Winter Trout Stocking Program has begun

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has begun its 2021-22 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release approximately 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March.
The program provides numerous close-to-home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.
TWRA Trout Program Coordinator Brandon Simcox explains that numerous ponds, streams, and small lakes across the state are stocked with rainbow trout during the winter months when water temperatures are cold.
“The winter program provides family-friendly trout angling opportunities that are close to home during the winter months, particularly in areas where there are few or no other trout fisheries,” Simcox said. “TWRA is excited to bring these opportunities to the people across the state of Tennessee.”
Many of these locations are in urban-areas and include walking trails, playgrounds, and pavilions making them the perfect place to take the family or first-time angler. It also makes a great place for anglers wanting to catch some tasty trout.
The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit. Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.
Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change. Updates can be found on TWRA’s website. For areas not listed in this program, see the 2022 stocking schedule and tailwater schedule on the website.
2021-22 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Schedule
|
DECEMBER 2021
|
DATE
|
DAY
|
LOCATION
|
TOWN
|
COUNTY
|
12/3/2021
|
Friday
|Lake Graham
|
Jackson
|
Madison
|
12/7/2021
|
Tuesday
|Cameron Brown Lake
|
Germantown
|
Shelby
|
12/7/2021
|
Tuesday
|Edmund-Orgill Park
|
Millington
|
Shelby
|
12/7/2021
|
Tuesday
|Shelby Farms
|
Memphis
|
Shelby
|
12/8/2021
|
Wednesday
|McKenzie City Park
|
McKenzie
|
Carroll
|
12/8/2021
|
Wednesday
|Milan City Pond
|
Milan
|
Gibson
|
12/8/2021
|
Wednesday
|Paris City Park
|
Paris
|
Henry
|
12/8/2021
|
Wednesday
|Union City Reelfoot Packing Site
|
Union City
|
Obion
|
12/8/2021
|
Wednesday
|Martin City Pond
|
Martin
|
Weakley
|
12/9/2021
|
Thursday
|Davies Plantation
|
Bartlett
|
Shelby
|
12/9/2021
|
Thursday
|Yale Road Park
|
Bartlett
|
Shelby
|
12/9/2021
|
Thursday
|Johnson Park Lake
|
Collierville
|
Shelby
|
12/9/2021
|
Thursday
|Valentine Park
|
Munford
|
Tipton
|
12/14/2021
|
Tuesday
|Beech Lake
|
Lexington
|
Henderson
|
12/1/2021
|
Wednesday
|West Fork Stones River – Manson Pike Trailhead
|
Murfreesboro
|
Rutherford
|
12/2/2021
|
Thursday
|Marrowbone Lake
|
Joelton
|
Davidson
|
12/2/2021
|
Thursday
|Lafayette City Park
|
Lafayette
|
Macon
|
12/2/2021
|
Thursday
|Sulphur Fork Creek
|
Springfield
|
Robertson
|
12/3/2021
|
Friday
|J. Percy Priest Tailwater
|
Nashville
|
Davidson
|
12/3/2021
|
Friday
|Cedar Hill Park Pond
|
Madison
|
Davidson
|
12/7/2021
|
Tuesday
|Don Fox Park Community Park
|
Lebanon
|
Wilson
|
12/8/2021
|
Wednesday
|Stone Bridge Park
|
Fayetteville
|
Lincoln
|
12/8/2021
|
Wednesday
|Billy Dunlop Park
|
Clarksville
|
Montgomery
|
12/9/2021
|
Thursday
|L.L. Burns Park
|
Kingston Springs
|
Cheatham
|
12/9/2021
|
Thursday
|J.D. Buckner Park
|
Dickson
|
Dickson
|
12/10/2021
|
Friday
|Nice Mill
|
Smyrna
|
Rutherford
|
12/17/2021
|
Friday
|McCutcheon Creek
|
Spring Hill
|
Maury
|
12/17/2021
|
Friday
|Harpeth River at Eastern Flank Battle Park
|
Franklin
|
Williamson
|
12/8/2021
|
Wednesday
|Cane Creek Park
|
Cookeville
|
Putnam
|
12/29/2021
|
Wednesday
|Lake Junior
|
Chattanooga
|
Hamilton
|
12/29/2021
|
Wednesday
|Camp Jordan
|
East Ridge
|
Hamilton
|
12/16/2021
|
Thursday
|Pistol Creek/Greenbelt Lake
|
Maryville
|
Blount
|
12/17/2021
|
Friday
|Fountain City Lake
|
Knoxville
|
Knox
|
JANUARY 2022
|
DATE
|
DAY
|
LOCATION
|
TOWN
|
COUNTY
|
1/6/2022
|
Thursday
|Lake Graham
|
Jackson
|
Madison
|
1/11/2022
|
Tuesday
|Cameron Brown Lake
|
Germantown
|
Shelby
|
1/11/2022
|
Tuesday
|Edmund-Orgill Park
|
Millington
|
Shelby
|
1/11/2022
|
Tuesday
|Shelby Farms
|
Memphis
|
Shelby
|
1/12/2022
|
Wednesday
|McKenzie City Park
|
McKenzie
|
Carroll
|
1/12/2022
|
Wednesday
|Milan City Pond
|
Milan
|
Gibson
|
1/12/2022
|
Wednesday
|Beech Lake
|
Lexington
|
Henderson
|
1/12/2022
|
Wednesday
|Paris City Park
|
Paris
|
Henry
|
1/12/2022
|
Wednesday
|Union City Reelfoot Packing Site
|
Union City
|
Obion
|
1/12/2022
|
Wednesday
|Martin City Pond
|
Martin
|
Weakley
|
1/13/2022
|
Thursday
|Davies Plantation
|
Bartlett
|
Shelby
|
1/13/2022
|
Thursday
|Yale Road Park
|
Bartlett
|
Shelby
|
1/13/2022
|
Thursday
|Johnson Park Lake
|
Collierville
|
Shelby
|
1/13/2022
|
Thursday
|Valentine Park
|
Munford
|
Tipton
|
1/7/2022
|
Friday
|Cedar Hill Park Pond
|
Madison
|
Davidson
|
1/7/2022
|
Friday
|J. Percy Priest Tailwater
|
Nashville
|
Davidson
|
1/13/2022
|
Thursday
|Big Rock Greenway
|
Lewisburg
|
Marshall
|
1/14/2022
|
Friday
|Woodland Park Pond
|
Columbia
|
Maury
|
1/14/2022
|
Friday
|Nice Mill
|
Smyrna
|
Rutherford
|
1/18/2022
|
Tuesday
|Cowan City Park
|
Cowan
|
Franklin
|
1/20/2022
|
Thursday
|Shelby Bottoms
|
Nashville
|
Davidson
|
1/21/2022
|
Friday
|McCutcheon Creek
|
Spring Hill
|
Maury
|
1/21/2022
|
Friday
|Harpeth River at Eastern Flank Battle Park
|
Franklin
|
Williamson
|
1/26/2022
|
Wednesday
|Sulphur Fork Creek
|
Springfield
|
Robertson
|
1/27/2022
|
Thursday
|Lafayette City Park
|
Lafayette
|
Macon
|
1/27/2022
|
Thursday
|West Fork Stones River – Manson Pike Trailhead
|
Murfreesboro
|
Rutherford
|
1/6/2022
|
Thursday
|Cumberland Mountain State Park
|
Crossville
|
Cumberland
|
1/6/2022
|
Thursday
|Athens City Park Pond
|
Athens
|
McMinn
|
1/19/2022
|
Wednesday
|Cane Creek Park
|
Cookeville
|
Putnam
|
1/5/2022
|
Wednesday
|Oneida City Park
|
Oneida
|
Scott
|
1/20/2022
|
Thursday
|Pistol Creek/Greenbelt Lake
|
Maryville
|
Blount
|
1/21/2022
|
Friday
|Fountain City Lake
|
Knoxville
|
Knox
* Remember, your annual Fishing and Trout License expires on February 28th.
* Check the 2022 Trout Stocking Schedule & Tailwater Schedule for other ongoing stockings
|
FEBRUARY 2022
|
DATE
|
DAY
|
LOCATION
|
TOWN
|
COUNTY
|
No Winter Program Stockings this Month (See 2022 Trout Stocking Schedule)
|
2/3/2022
|
Thursday
|Stone Bridge Park
|
Fayetteville
|
Lincoln
|
2/3/2022
|
Thursday
|Billy Dunlop Park
|
Clarksville
|
Montgomery
|
2/4/2022
|
Friday
|J. Percy Priest Tailwater
|
Nashville
|
Davidson
|
2/4/2022
|
Friday
|Cedar Hill Park Pond
|
Madison
|
Davidson
|
2/9/2022
|
Wednesday
|Don Fox Park Community Park
|
Lebanon
|
Wilson
|
2/10/2022
|
Thursday
|L.L. Burns Park
|
Kingston Springs
|
Cheatham
|
2/10/2022
|
Thursday
|J.D. Buckner Park
|
Dickson
|
Dickson
|
2/11/2022
|
Friday
|Nice Mill
|
Smyrna
|
Rutherford
|
2/11/2022
|
Friday
|Marrowbone Lake
|
Joelton
|
Davidson
|
2/16/2022
|
Wednesday
|Woodland Park Pond
|
Columbia
|
Maury
|
2/17/2022
|
Thursday
|Cowan City Park
|
Cowan
|
Franklin
|
2/18/2022
|
Friday
|McCutcheon Creek
|
Spring Hill
|
Maury
|
2/18/2022
|
Friday
|Harpeth River at Eastern Flank Battle Park
|
Franklin
|
Williamson
|
2/24/2022
|
Thursday
|Big Rock Greenway
|
Lewisburg
|
Marshall
|
2/24/2022
|
Thursday
|Sulphur Fork Creek
|
Springfield
|
Robertson
|
2/25/2022
|
Friday
|West Fork Stones River – Manson Pike Trailhead
|
Murfreesboro
|
Rutherford
|
2/2/2022
|
Wednesday
|Lake Junior
|
Chattanooga
|
Hamilton
|
2/2/2022
|
Wednesday
|Camp Jordan
|
East Ridge
|
Hamilton
|
2/16/2022
|
Wednesday
|Athens City Park Pond
|
Athens
|
McMinn
|
2/16/2022
|
Wednesday
|Cumberland Mountain State Park
|
Crossville
|
Cumberland
|
2/10/2022
|
Thursday
|Pistol Creek/Greenbelt Lake
|
Maryville
|
Blount
|
2/11/2022
|
Friday
|Fountain City Lake
|
Knoxville
|
Knox
* Remember, your annual Fishing and Trout License expires on February 28th.
* Check the 2022 Trout Stocking Schedule & Tailwater Schedule for other ongoing stockings
|
MARCH 2022
|
DATE
|
DAY
|
LOCATION
|
TOWN
|
COUNTY
|
No Winter Program Stockings this Month (See 2022 Trout Stocking Schedule)
|
3/4/2022
|
Friday
|Nice Mill
|
Smyrna
|
Rutherford
|
3/10/2022
|
Thursday
|Shelby Bottoms
|
Nashville
|
Davidson
|
3/10/2022
|
Thursday
|Cowan City Park
|
Cowan
|
Franklin
|
3/11/2022
|
Friday
|McCutcheon Creek
|
Spring Hill
|
Maury
|
3/11/2022
|
Friday
|Harpeth River at Eastern Flank Battle Park
|
Franklin
|
Williamson
|
No Winter Program Stockings This Month (See 2022 Trout Stocking Schedule & Tailwater Schedule)
|
No Winter Program Stockings This Month (See 2022 Trout Stocking Schedule & Tailwater Schedule)