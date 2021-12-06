101st Airborne Division Soldiers to take part in Southern Vanguard 22

Lorena, Brazil – United States and Brazilian forces officially started Southern Vanguard 22 following an opening ceremony at Lorena Brazil on December 6th, 2021.

Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Leader Rakkasans” will train alongside Soldiers from the Brazilian army assigned to 5th Battalion, 12th Infantry Brigade. Southern Vanguard is an annual exercise aimed to increase interoperability between the United States and Brazil.

More than 1,000 U.S. and Brazilian Soldiers are participating in the exercise.

During Southern Vanguard 22, Soldiers from both armies will conduct an air assault and infiltration operation, followed by tactical operations against irregular forces and urban training.