Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Christmas Parade Winners

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Government announce the winners of the 2021 Lighted Christmas Parade.

More than 100 local businesses, schools, and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit Saturday in Downtown Clarksville by presenting a float or driving a fun vehicle decked out in holiday cheer.

This year’s theme was “Gingerbread Houses” and Lee Irwin, a long-time local reporter, and radio personality served as this year’s parade grand marshal.

The Emcees Announced these Awards

Civic/Church

Northwest High School FFA Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee Ajax Turner Senior Citizens Center

Government

Clarksville Gas and Water Clarksville Department of Electricity Montgomery County Highway Department

Business/Commercial

Irving Materials Screaming Eagle Express Car Wash Jaden’s Photography

