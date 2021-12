Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Palmyra area Monday night.

Units were dispatched to 2200 block of Mockingbird Hill Road at approximately 6:30pm. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Emergency Medical Services.

A suspect has been detained for questioning.

This is an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the public.