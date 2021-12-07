Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Dunbar Cave Road water outage, road closure planned

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 at 10:00pm on Dunbar Cave Road from Basham Lane to Barnhill Road for water valve maintenance work.

The following roads in the Dunbar Subdivision will also be affected by the water outage.

Roads Affected

Jodine Ann Drive

Dorsey Court

Barnhill Road

Wingfield Drive

Wingfield Court

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity while the work is performed.

Dunbar Cave Road will be closed between Basham Lane and Jodine Ann Drive and will only be accessible to local traffic and emergency vehicles.

All other traffic is advised to use Rossview Road and Basham Lane to bypass the work zone.

A digital direction board has been placed at the intersection of Dunbar Cave Road and Rossview Road alerting motorists that there will be no through traffic allowed on Rossview Road on the scheduled date of the utility work.

The water valve maintenance is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 5:00am on Friday, December 10th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com