Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Student in possession of Gun at Rossview High School

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports that School Resource Officers have recovered a firearm from the backpack of a Rossview High School student Tuesday morning.
The 16-year-old student was carrying an unloaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol in their backpack. A loaded magazine with six rounds and one loose round of ammunition was found in a separate pocket of the backpack.
There was no threat of violence made against the school.
The student has been charged with weapons on school property, minor in possession of a handgun, and simple possession.