35 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
HomeNews101st Airborne Division holds Grand Opening for EagleWerx Applied Tactical Innovation Center
News

101st Airborne Division holds Grand Opening for EagleWerx Applied Tactical Innovation Center

News Staff
By News Staff

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) opened the doors to EagleWerx Applied Tactical Innovation Center (ATIC). This program empowers Soldiers to create innovative solutions to problems.

The provides the resources and network for warfighters and partners in academia and industry to learn, research, innovate, build, and explore new ideas focused on human-centered tactical innovation.

“Here, Soldiers have direct access to entry-level AI and robotics equipment, additive manufacturing, digital fabrication, in-house engineer support, design thinking education, and so much more,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

Previous articleClarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, December 8th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online