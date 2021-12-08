American Red Cross Blood Supply at Historic Low, Donors needed Urgently

Nashville, TN – Nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone has earned a holiday break with their family and friends. But as the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.

Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school, and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19 Coronavirus, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.

To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give December 17th-January 2nd will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Blood Drive Safety?

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and?additional precautions?– including face?masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.?Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.?

Upcoming blood donation opportunities December 17th-January 2nd:

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

12/21/2021: 10:00am – 4:00pm, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

Tennessee

Dickson County

Burns

12/22/2021: 2:00pm – 7:00pm, Burns Church of Christ, 2718 Church Street

Dickson

12/22/2021: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, YMCA Dickson, 301 Henslee Drive

12/28/2021: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Doug Varner State Farm, 185 Beasley Drive

12/30/2021: 10:30am – 3:30pm, Tennsco Community Center, 115 Tennsco Drive

Montgomery County

Clarksville

12/20/2021: 10:30am – 4:30pm, Clarksville American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

12/21/2021: 12:00pm – 6:00pm, Governor’s Square Mall, 2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd

12/22/2021: 10:30am – 4:30pm, Clarksville American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

12/23/2021: 9:00am – 1:00pm, Appleton Harley Davidson, 2501 Hwy 41A Bypass

12/27/2021: 10:30am – 4:30pm, Clarksville American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

12/29/2021: 10:30am – 4:30pm, Clarksville American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson County

Ridgetop

12/30/2021: 10:00am – 4:00pm, Ridgetop First Baptist Church, 1757 Highway 41 South

Save time during Donation

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Health insights for donors?

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease?who require trait-negative blood.

Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity, and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.????

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.??

