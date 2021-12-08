Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for December 8th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 8th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Gil is a charming 4-year-old mixed breed, with possibly some Lab. He’s a big guy weighing 72 pounds. He is up to date on vaccinations, neutered and volunteers say he’s very, very playful! Because he is neutered he can go home right away!! Gil is looking for his forever family. For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Snooze is a young male Domestic shorthair kitty. He is all dressed for Christmas and ready to go to his new home immediately! He is up to date on vaccinations, neutered and litter trained. Snooze is looking for a family who will shower him with love and affection.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Boo is a beautiful short-haired Domestic with a silky black coat and yellow/green eyes. She is at the rescue along with her almost identical sister Pepper. They are both fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. They are 3 years old, low key and beyond the excitable kitten stage but still full of fun and curiosity. These girls are a tightly bonded pair and need a home together.

Boo and Pepper are currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Sandra Day O’Pawner is an adorable one-year-old kitty weighing in at 7 pounds, perfect lap size!! She is spayed, up to date on vaccinations, has a clean bill of health, and litter trained. Sandra has become such an affectionate cat. She will come running to you at the sound of her name and just snuggle up. The rescue thinks she suffered an injury when she was out on her own that has left her right eye and side of her face slightly paralyzed but that hasn’t slowed her down in the least.

You can find her through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email *protected email*

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is looking for his forever family! Might that be you? He is a little over a year old possible Bulldog mix. He is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and heartworm negative. He is a perfect gentleman in the house and loves nothing more than following his people everywhere! Long walks are his favorite!

He does need a cat-free home but does well with polite, social dogs. He would love to find an active family to take him on outdoor adventures. Come out for a meet and greet!

Find Drako through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, https://www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Loveable Larry is a very handsome Pit Bull mix with the sweetest personality. He is current on shots, house, and crate trained and neutered. Larry is Heartworm positive, doing just fantastic and his treatment is covered by the wonderful folks at the rescue. He absolutely loves being with his people wherever you are! He is great with kids and loves outdoor activities. Larry absolutely has no sense of personal space!!

Come out for a fun meet and greet! This handsome guy can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Clove is an Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix 7-week old puppy. He is extremely curious and playful. He is good around dogs, cats, and children. He is up to date on age-appropriate shots and has been dewormed twice. He knows how to use the doggie door but will need further reinforcement and encouragement in his new home. Remember he is still a puppy and learning. When Clove is old enough the Rescue will pay to have him neutered at their vet. If at another vet of your choice the rescue reimburses $50.00.

You can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Meet Bianca! She is a lovely one-and-a-half-year-old beagle mix. She is house trained and up to date on all vaccinations. She does well with cats and dogs but prefers a home with older children as small children make her nervous. Bianca tested positive for heartworms and is currently under treatment which the rescue pays for and is doing very well. She is looking for a family that will continue to work with her and shower her with love.

If you are interested in this beautiful sweet girl and want more information please reach out to Lisa or Viktoria at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5741 www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592