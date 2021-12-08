Clarksville Police Department investigates Homicide at Buckshot Drive, Whitetail Drive

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday night, December 8th, 2021, at approximately 8:42pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a shooting in progress call in the area of Buckshot Drive and Whitetail Drive

Upon arrival, a male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives with the Clarksville Police Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Team responded to the scene and are actively investigating the shooting. CPD will be withholding the victim’s name until the next of kin notifications are made.

At approximately 8:53pm, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) observed a vehicle that was possibly involved in the shooting that just occurred on Buckshot Drive Deputies initiated a traffic stop in the area of Madison Street and Pageant Lane. The vehicle fled and deputies began to pursue the vehicle that ended in the Lincoln Homes Housing Authority area.

The occupants of the vehicle took off running and after a short foot pursuit, one individual was taken into custody. Officers are still looking for other individuals that fled from the vehicle. Residents in the immediate area of Lincoln Homes are asked to call 911 if they notice anything suspicious.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Sergeant Newman, 931.648.0656, ext. 5340.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.