Clarksville’s Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to Downtown

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s Lighted Christmas Parade returned to the streets of Downtown Clarksville on Saturday, as thousands came out to watch local marching bands, and an array of floats portraying this year’s theme, Gingerbread House.

Prior to the start of the parade, the Downtown Commons ice rink was packed with skaters, Santa Claus visited with families near a giant Christmas tree, and First Presbyterian Church hosted its Sixth Annual SpiritFest.

Organizers of this year’s SpiritFest decided that all activities would be held outside due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds came out to take part in a variety of activities, including a climbing wall, games and crafts for the kids, food trucks, and a Nativity scene.

Party Animals was once again a hit with the crowd, providing an assortment of entertaining critters, including a young Highlands cow, a miniature donkey, goats, and the star of the show, a baby camel.

At 4:30pm, Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett teamed up with Santa Claus, Montgomery County Commissioner Rashidah Leverett, and County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins to officially light the Downtown Commons Christmas tree.

The parade began shortly after, with dozens of entries, a return to the traditional route, and thousands of spectators lining the streets of downtown.

In this year’s float competition, entries were divided into four categories; Businesses, Churches, Civic Organizations, and Government Agencies.

Leading the parade as Grand Marshal Lee Erwin, followed by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and First Lady Cynthia Pitts, then Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and First Lady Mary Durrett.

The biggest celebrity of them all was Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, who rode through the city on an antique fire engine.

Winners for Best Float at this year’s parade were

Civic/Church

Northwest High School FFA Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee Ajax Turner Senior Citizens Center

Government

Clarksville Gas and Water Clarksville Department of Electricity Montgomery County Highway Department

Business/Commercial

Irving Materials Screaming Eagle Express Car Wash Jaden’s Photography

Clarksville Christmas Parade Photo Gallery