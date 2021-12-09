Austin Peay State University Athletics partners with INFLCR to assist APSU Student-Athletes

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department and INFLCR have joined forces through a department-wide agreement to assist Governors’ student-athletes in building their brands on social media as part of the department’s ‘Total Gov Concept.’

“We have entered an era in college athletics where student-athletes, more than ever, have an opportunity to build and grow their brands,” said APSU Athletics Director Gerald Harrison.

“Our athletics department staff has searched for partners to provide our student-athletes with content and educational tools they need to pursue excellence in all aspects of their Austin Peay experience. Our experience with INFLCR proves they help us achieve that goal by providing the content and educational tools needed for them to share their stories,” Harrison stated.

The partnership provides Austin Peay State University student-athletes, coaches, and staff access to INFLCR’s platform, which helps college and university athletic departments send internal media and national photography content to personalized galleries.

“Austin Peay’s and AD Gerald Harrison‘s commitment to student-athlete success in this exciting new era is exemplified by their investment in our core technology,” said INFLCR President Jim Cavale. “Governors’ student-athletes will have the ability to tell their stories and grow their brands in a streamlined, impactful way and we’re proud to be a part of it all. We’re thrilled to align with Austin Peay’s administration as they continue to empower and provide new opportunities for their athletes.”

Austin Peay student-athletes and brand ambassadors can access their content galleries through the INFLCR mobile app and share the content to their social media accounts. Afterward, schools can measure the increased audience engagement coming from the much-larger collective audience of those athletes and brand ambassadors.

New this year, student-athletes can leverage various opportunities using their names, images, and likeness. Included in the INFLCR partnership are educational opportunities for student-athletes about rules surrounding NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) and how Governors student-athletes can best capitalize on opportunities consistent with the college athlete model.

About INFLCR

INFLCR is the leading content and compliance platform for elite athletic programs, educating and preparing staff and athletes for the NIL era, powered by best-in-class content delivery via mobile app. INFLCR works with more than 2,900 collegiate and professional sports teams with a network of over 54,000 active athlete users.

With revolutionary new products like the Compliance Exchange, Storyteller Playbook, and administrator dashboard, INFLCR enhances the athlete experience with a comprehensive solution for responsible brand-building on social media, as well as a fully compliant path to external commercial activity from NIL.

How INFLCR Core Works

INFLCR’s platform helps college and university athletic departments send internal media and national photography content to personalized galleries for each of their athletes, coaches, and other brand ambassadors.

Those athletes and brand ambassadors are able to access their content galleries through the INFLCR mobile app, and can then share the content to their personal social media accounts.

After the fact, schools are able to measure the increased audience engagement coming from the much-larger collective audience of those athletes and brand ambassadors.

Athletic departments use this approach to bolster their online presence in a way that impacts event attendance, recruiting, fundraising, and other strategic goals.

