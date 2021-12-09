Clarksville Police Department reports Suspects Arrested for Homicide at Buckshot Drive, Whitetail Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the homicide victim from the shooting on Buckshot Drive was a 17-year-old male.

Two individuals have been charged in this case. 18-year-old Robert Jaylen Holland (black/male) of Nashville TN has been charged with Criminal Homicide and 18-year-old Miracle Bailey (black/female) of Clarksville TN has been charged with the Facilitation of Criminal Homicide.

The Clarksville Police Department would like to thank the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) for their assistance in this matter.

Deputies recognized the suspect’s vehicle shortly after the shooting occurred and after a short pursuit, the suspect, Robert Jaylen Holland, was detained.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Hughes, 931.648.0656, ext. 5684.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.