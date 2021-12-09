Planters Bank Presents… “Disney’s The Santa Clause” at Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday

Clarksville, TN – Join us for the comedy which marked television sitcom star Tim Allen’s movie debut when Planters Bank Presents… “Disney’s The Santa Clause” at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, December 12th, 2021 at 6:00pm. (Please note the later start time, due to Red River Breeze’s concert Sunday afternoon.)
Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) is a divorced father whose strained relationship with his son, Charlie, begins to mend only after a bizarre twist of fate transforms him into the new Santa.
Rating: PG / Running time: 97 minutes / Release year: 1994 / Director: John Pasquin / Cast: Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold, Wendy Crewson, Eric Lloyd, David Krumholtz
Tickets are $10.00 (adults) and $5.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions.
Health and Safety Precautions
Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.
Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movie “It’s A Wonderful Life”. For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries
About the Roxy Regional Theatre
The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.
Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Downtown Clarksville, Featured, Franklin Street, Planters Bank Presents, Roxy Regional Theatre