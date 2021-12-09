Thrive Creative Group earns Graphic Design USA Award

Clarksville, TN – Thrive Creative Group, LLC has won another prestigious award in 2021. This latest recognition is for the “Cultivator and Creator” Book Design, presented by Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) for their 2021 American Design Awards.
“Cultivator and Creator” was written by Thrive Creative Group’s Founder and Creative Director, Lorilee Rager, as a thesis for her Master of Fine Arts Degree. Rager started the Clarksville based agency in 2004, specializing in graphic design, custom website development, and marketing.
In its 58th year, Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) has long sponsored design competitions that spotlight areas of excellence and opportunity for creative professionals. Their 21st annual American Web Design Awards is a respected and widely recognized annual showcase of the power of design to enhance online communications and experiences.
This “Best Place to Live” website was also a vital part of an award-winning campaign given by the Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC). This campaign received a Local Government Award for Excellence in Economic Development, and more details on that award can be found here.
A complete list of Thrive Creative Group’s awards can be found on their website.