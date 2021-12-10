APSU Men’s Basketball is on the road Saturday to face North Florida

Austin Peay (4-3, 0-0 OVC) at North Florida Ospreys (2-9, 0-0 ASUN)

Saturday, December 11th, 2021 | 1:00pm

Jacksonville, FL | UNF Arena

Clarksville, TN – Opening up a two-game swing through the Sunshine State, the Austin Peay men’s basketball team squares off with future ASUN foe North Florida on Saturday, December 11th.

Tip-off is set for 1:00pm inside UNF Arena.

Series History

Series Record vs. North Florida: Austin Peay leads 2-1

Last Meeting: Dec. 11th, 2019 • Clarksville, TN • Austin Peay 90, North Florida 83

About the APSU Men’s Basketball Team

Austin Peay State University enters Saturday’s contest with an overall record of 4-3 and is coming off a 98-55 victory over Milligan last Sunday. The Govs are averaging 72.3 points per game this season while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from behind the three-point line.

Three For The Peay

Austin Peay State University is one of three teams in the NCAA to lead its conference in three-point field goal percentage, three-point field goal defense, and three-pointers made per game. APSU leads the OVC in all three categories along with UC San Diego (Big West) and Cornell (Ivy League).

Soon To Be Familiar Foes

It will be the fourth meeting all-time between Austin Peay State University and North Florida.

The Govs lead the all-time series 2-1 with all three meetings decided by 10 points or less.

APSU and UNF will soon meet as conference foes, beginning next year when the Govs join the ASUN.

Austin Peay State University is 165-112 against ASUN opponents and has a winning record against nine of the current 12 ASUN teams.

Leading His Hometown

Redshirt senior and Clarksville native Tariq Silver leads the Govs and ranks eighth in the OVC at 14.3 points per game.

Silver is shooting 44.6 percent from the field and has knocked down a team-high 20 three-pointers.

Right-Hand Man

Redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell has recorded five straight games in double figures and ranks second on the team at 14.1 points per game.

Hot-Shooting Govs

Austin Peay State University is the only team in the OVC to rank in the top three in the conference in three-point field goal percentage, field goal percentage, and free-throw percentage.

Winning Time

This season during the final five minutes of games, the APSU Govs are outscoring their opponents, 83-47.

Protecting The Ball

Austin Peay State University is one of just four teams in the OVC to have a positive turnover margin. APSU is +2.00 in turnover margin, ranking third in the OVC.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Govs continue their road swing through the sunshine state with a match-up against South Florida on Tuesday, December 14th. APSU then heads down the road for an in-state showdown with Vanderbilt on Saturday, December 18th.

