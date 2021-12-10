Clarksville Police Department asks public’s help in locating Runaway Juvenile Lanycia Byers

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 14-year-old Lanycia Byers (Black/Female).

Lanycia ran away on December 4th at around 10:20pm.

Byers is 5’ 5” and weighs about 105 pounds, she was wearing a black top and jeans. See attached photos.

If anyone sees Lanycia Byers or has information on her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on their welfare or contact CPD Detective Howard, 931.648.0656, ext. 6662.