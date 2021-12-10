Fourteen APSU Athletes take part in Winter Commencement

Clarksville, TN – Fourteen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and athletics staff members participated in Winter 2021 Commencement ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center, Friday.
The following student-athletes and departmental employees were Master’s degree candidates for December 2021 Commencement:
- Jordan Harmon, Senior Associate Director of Athletics
- Troy Henderson Jr., football
- Max Remy, Assistant to the Senior Athletics Staff
- William Wilcox, football
The following student-athletes were bachelor’s degree candidates for December 2021 Commencement:
- Autumn Ashley, cheer
- Abigael Bedwell, cheer
- Garrett Bell, football
- Celeste Espinoza, soccer
- Emily Harkleroad, softball
- Claire Larose, soccer
- Heath Marcom, cheer
- Corbin Merritt, men’s basketball
- Harley Mullins, softball
- Joseph Redman, men’s cross country
These athletes weren’t just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…
- Two All-OVC selections
- One Ohio Valley Conference football champion
- Austin Peay State University soccer’s career games played and games started leader
- The fifth-best goal scorer in Austin Peay soccer history
- The first player in NCAA Football history to make a tackle while wearing the No. 0
- 12 Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll appearances
- 24 Dean’s List appearances
- 25 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll appearances
- One international student-athlete
And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for APSU. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!