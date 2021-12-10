68.4 F
Clarksville
Friday, December 10, 2021
HomeEducationFourteen APSU Athletes take part in Winter Commencement
Education

Fourteen APSU Athletes take part in Winter Commencement

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Athletics has Fourteen Student Athletes conferred degrees during Winter Commencement. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Athletics has Fourteen Student Athletes conferred degrees during Winter Commencement. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Fourteen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and athletics staff members participated in Winter 2021 Commencement ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center, Friday.


The following student-athletes and departmental employees were Master’s degree candidates for December 2021 Commencement:

The following student-athletes were bachelor’s degree candidates for December 2021 Commencement:

These athletes weren’t just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…

  • Two All-OVC selections
  • One Ohio Valley Conference football champion
  • Austin Peay State University soccer’s career games played and games started leader
  • The fifth-best goal scorer in Austin Peay soccer history
  • The first player in NCAA Football history to make a tackle while wearing the No. 0
  • 12 Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll appearances
  • 24 Dean’s List appearances
  • 25 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll appearances
  • One international student-athlete

And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for APSU. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!

Previous articleSharon Priess is Wanted by Clarksville Police Department for Auto Theft
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online