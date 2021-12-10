Roxy Regional Theatre’s Company Cabaret sings Holiday Hits on Wednesday, December 18th

Clarksville, TN – They have warmed your heart in “It’s A Wonderful Life: The Musical” (closing Saturday, December 18th at 2:00pm) … now come and see them further show off their vocal chops in the Roxy Regional Theatre’s “Company Cabaret: Holiday Hits!”

For one evening only, this coming Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 at 7:00pm, enjoy a special night of music and entertainment featuring our talented company of professional actors who come to the Roxy Regional Theatre from all over the country.

Presented on the mainstage, selections will include such favorites as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Merry Christmas, Darling,” “Where Are You, Christmas?”, “(Everybody’s Waitin’ for) The Man with the Bag,” “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire),” “White Christmas” and many more!

Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one.

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movie “It’s A Wonderful Life”. For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.