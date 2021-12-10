62.9 F
News

Sharon Priess is Wanted by Clarksville Police Department for Auto Theft

By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department is looking for Sharon Priess.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Sharon Priess (white/female).

She has felony warrants for the theft of three (3) vehicles that were taken on November 23rd from Adopt-an-Auto located on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Priess may be in the area of exit 4, Pembroke, or Coburn Drive and may have tried to change her appearance by dying her hair blond.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Cash, 931.648.0656, ext. 5264.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

