American Red Cross responds to Tennessee Tornadoes

Nashville, TN – With the help of partners, American Red Cross disaster volunteers are working around the clock across multiple states that include Tennessee to make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, and emotional support and comfort.

Updates on our Response

At least 24 tornadoes ripped across six states in the dark of night, impacting people in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Several emergency shelters are open to provide comfort for people who can’t return home. As the weather clears, Red Cross volunteers will be out in affected communities assessing the damage left behind to help determine how we can support people in the coming days and weeks.

The Red Cross has provided more than 160 blood products to hospitals in response to these devastating tornadoes. We remain in touch with our hospital partners throughout affected areas and stand ready to provide additional blood products as needed.

Initial reports show some communities have suffered significant damage with homes and buildings destroyed, and hundreds of thousands of people left without power.

The threat isn’t over — the National Weather Service reports that the severe weather will continue today from the Ohio and Tennessee valleys to the northern Gulf States.

As Red Cross workers respond to last night’s tornadoes, we urge everyone who remains in the path of this ongoing severe weather to listen to the advice of local officials and be ready to get to a safe place quickly in case of a tornado warning.

After a disaster, letting your family and friends know that you are safe and well can bring your loved ones great peace of mind. This Safe and Well website has been activated for the Tennessee Tornadoes, December 2021. To register, go to SafeandWell.org.

Shelters are opening: If you or someone you know needs a safe place to go, Red Cross shelters will be available. Visit redcross.org, call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767).?The app is available at redcross.org/apps.

How can you help: People can help those affected by disasters like storms and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit

redcross.org

, call 1.800.RED.CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10.00 donation.

Stay safe: The Red Cross reminds people affected by the tornadoes to not return to their homes until officials say it is safe to do so.

American Red Cross Emergency APP

Download the free bilingual Red Cross Emergency App (English, Spanish) to access expert advice on how to prepare and respond to severe weather and features real-time local alerts for severe weather and hazards and includes a map with local Red Cross shelters. Text GETEMERGENCY to 90999 or search “Red Cross Emergency” in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

For more information about how to prepare for, respond to and recover from severe weather, visit redcross.org/storms.

For more information, please visit redcross.org/tennessee