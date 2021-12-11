CDC Expands COVID-19 Booster Recommendations for 16- and 17-year-olds

Written by Dr. Rochelle Walensky

CDC Director



Atlanta, GA – “Today, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is strengthening its booster recommendations and encouraging everyone 16 and older to receive a booster shot. Although we don’t have all the answers on the Omicron variant, initial data suggests that COVID-19 Cornavirus boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against Omicron and other variants.”

“We know that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and I strongly encourage adolescents ages 16 and 17 to get their booster if they are at least 6 months post their initial Pfizer vaccination series.”

At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents aged 16 and 17.

More information will be available on CDC’s website soon.

About the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) works 24/7 protecting America’s health, safety, and security. Whether diseases start at home or abroad, are curable or preventable, chronic or acute, or from human activity or deliberate attack, CDC responds to America’s most pressing health threats.

CDC is headquartered in Atlanta and has experts located throughout the United States and the world.