Memorable, Delicious Bites For Every Occasion

Throughout the holiday season, there’s a wealth of occasions and reasons to get together with loved ones—from classic celebrations to fun traditions.

Whether you’re having family over for a party, hosting this year’s Friendsgiving pot-luck dinner or coordinating an all-night holiday movie marathon with friends, Lindsay® Olives are an excellent food to help make each occasion delicious, memorable, and, most importantly, not boring.

Conveniently sized from small to colossal—as well as chopped and sliced—Lindsay olives are bursting with flavor and can enhance recipes for every holiday and “olive” the celebrations in between. Medium black pitted olives add a mild, nutty flavor to these tangy and salty Feta Herb Bites.

For a heartier dish, stir in sliced, ripe pitted olives to a meat sauce and layer over pasta noodles, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese. You’ll have a delicious lasagna that’s great for sharing.

Feta Herb Bites

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

4 oz cream cheese, at room temperature

6 oz herbed feta cheese, at room temperature

1 can Lindsay Medium Black Ripe Pitted Olives

¾ cup finely crushed walnuts

Cooking Directions

In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese and herbed feta cheese. Coat olives with the cheese mix and form them into balls, completely encasing them in the cheese mixture.

Roll the balls in the walnut crumbles to lightly coat them. Chill for at least 30 minutes. Let the cheese balls sit at room temperature for a few minutes before serving.

Serve with toothpicks.



Best Ever Lasagna

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients

6 long lasagna noodles

1 lb. hot or mild turkey or pork Italian sausage, casings removed

1 medium sweet or yellow onion, chopped

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 (24 oz.) jar spicy or mild tomato basil pasta sauce

1 (3.8 oz.) or 2 (2.25 oz.) cans Lindsay Sliced Ripe Pitted Olives, drained

1 (15 oz.) container light ricotta cheese

? cup chopped fresh basil or Italian parsley

2 cups (8 oz.) shredded reduced sodium part-skim mozzarella cheese

Cooking Directions

Heat oven to 375°F. Cook noodles according to package directions omitting salt. Meanwhile, cook sausage with onion and bell pepper until sausage is no longer pink, stirring frequently; drain.

Stir in pasta sauce and olives; simmer for 10 minutes. Combine ricotta cheese and basil in a medium bowl. Spoon 1½ cups meat sauce evenly over the bottom of a 13 x 9-inch baking dish. Layer 3 noodles, ricotta mixture, 1 cup meat sauce, and 1 cup mozzarella cheese evenly over sauce.

Top with the remaining 3 noodles and all of the remaining meat sauce. Cover dish with foil; bake for 35 minutes. Uncover; top with remaining 1 cup mozzarella cheese. Bake uncovered for 10 minutes or until bubbly.

Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Garnish with additional chopped basil, if desired.

Learn More

For other inspired recipes and information about Lindsay’s line of olives and almond butters, visit www.ilovelindsay.com.