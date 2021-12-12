Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett’s message on Friday Nights Storms

Written by Jim Durrett

Montgomery County Mayor

Hello Montgomery County.

We have much to be thankful for in the wake of what could have been a devastating storm for our community. I’d like to provide you with an overview of what has been happening before and since the storms came through Clarksville, Montgomery County. At the end of this message, please see a link for opportunities to assist our friends in Kentucky.

The Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center was manned throughout the evening in preparation for the storms. Our Emergency Medical Services personnel, Highway Department, and the Sheriff’s Office were all on full alert, ready to serve.

Immediate mutual aid is something that is normally provided from county to county within each state. We received calls from Weakley County, Stewart County, and Dickson County within Tennessee and one from Christian County Kentucky all at 3:00am, when we were also receiving the brunt force of the winds.

I have been in communication with Dickson County and Sumner County to see if assistance is needed. Christian County has not reached back out. Montgomery County Volunteer Firefighters were sent to Stewart County for rescue and fire suppression services.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reported only one weather-related issue on Indian Creek Road. The Highway Department reported incidents on Wiley Road and Rotary Park, both of which have been cleared. Akins Road is currently being cleared.

Please be patient with our electricity providers, CDE and CEMC, as they diligently work to restore power in windy conditions before the cold temperatures set in this evening.

The County and Sheriff’s Office PIOs have reached out to our neighbors in Kentucky to assist with communication efforts.

Thank you to all of those who stood ready in the City and County to take care of our residents.

My pastor sent a message this morning asking for assistance for people in Kentucky as his pastor friends in Mayfield, Murray and Paducah are literally still helping find bodies.

There will be immediate needs of gas cans, toiletries, etc. as soon as they can receive that- I’ll keep you posted. Here is a link to help if you would like to contribute to these efforts. http://Lifepointchurch.tv/give Select Disaster Relief.

Let us continue to pray for the rescue efforts in Kentucky.